Business Russian company hopes for cooperation with Vietnam in earth observation satellites Yuri Stoyanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Russia’s Stilsoft Group, has suggested Vietnamese businesses cooperate with his firm in the field of earth observation satellites.

Business Export targets of key forestry and aquatic products lowered Export targets of some forestry and aquatic products have been lowered due to various difficulties regarding prices and markets.

Business Circular economy a choice for sustainable development Amidst worsening environmental pollution and natural resource exhaustion, the circular economy model emerges as a visionary solution for the society and economy.

Business Aquatic product exports likely to reach 9 billion USD this year: VASEP Vietnam’s aquatic product exports are likely to suffer a drop in 2023 although market prospects are better than last year's end, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has reported.