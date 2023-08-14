Tax watchdog to better manage performance of foreign service providers
The General Department of Taxation under the Ministry of Finance said it will work harder to better its tax management over foreign service providers to avert losses to the State budget.
The agency will focus on removing obstacles, enabling foreign providers to fulfill their tax obligations in line with regulations, and continue efficiently collecting tax from e-commerce activities.
To modernise tax management and facilitate tax payment, the finance ministry on March 21, 2022, launched a portal at etaxvn.gdt.gov.vn, making it easier for foreign providers to declare their tax and track their payments.
The department’s statistics show that 58 foreign companies have registered and declared their tax since the portal came online, and their payment to the State coffer reached 3.4 trillion VND (142.99 million USD) so far this year.
For domestic e-commerce platforms, as of July 17, up to 334 of them had sent data to tax agencies, with Shopee, Lazada, Sendo, Voso and Tiki occupying the largest market shares./.