Part of the joint exercise . (Photo:thainews.prd.go.th)

- The Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, via its Military Medicine Coordination Center and Military Command Center, has carried out a joint training exercise between the medical units of various agencies to enhance their preparedness.The disaster relief exercise was held at the Armed Forces Development Command in Phanom Sarakham District of Chachoengsao province. The training focused on the exchange of expertise among armed forces medical units.These included units from the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters alongside the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy and Royal Thai Air Force, as well as the Royal Thai Police. The aim was to prepare the participating units for various scenarios and threats, while also allowing them to demonstrate their capabilities in carrying out medical missions during emergencies. The units were further tasked with demonstrating their ability to survive in emergency situations. As many as 150 personnel participated in the exercise, which was also expected to foster good relations between the various medical units of the armed forces.Key activities simulated during the exercise included the management of mass casualty situations, medical service provisions amid environmental challenges, water rescue missions, air evacuations, and medical service responses to mass shooting incidents.The training undertaken was expected to improve the armed forces’ medical readiness and enable it to better coordinate operations during emergencies. Cooperation between medical units is also expected to lead to the sharing of human resources and medical equipment during future emergencies./.