Tickets for Vietnam-Borussia Dortmund match now available online, offline
A poster of the friendly match between the national team of Vietnam and Borussia Dortmund.
Organisers said supporters can buy tickets directly at kiosks around Nam Dinh province’s Thien Truong Stadium from the afternoon of November 7.
Meanwhile, fans can buy their tickets at Hanoi’s Hang Day Stadium and Phu Tho province’s Stadium as well as the Vietnam Football Federation office from 9am on November 10.
Tickets cost 800,000 VND (32 USD), 1.2 million VND (48 USD) and 1.6 million (64 USD).
Online tickets will be distributed through the VinID app until November 18.
The match will be organised on November 30 at My Dinh Stadium by Next Media, VFF and BVB.
BVB is one of the strongest clubs of the German Bundesliga. They have won eight league championships, five DFB-Pokals, one UEFA Champions League, one Intercontinental Cup, and one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.
The team, which is valued at more than 483 million EUR (482 million USD), is expected to bring a high-quality test for Park Hang-seo and his players ahead of the AFF Cup in December.
Borussia Dortmund's visit to Vietnam is a part of the "True Love - To the Future" campaign, which was organised last month in HCM City./.