Hanoi (VNA) – Members of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee sought to tighten laws and regulations regarding new tobacco products, organ and tissue donation and transplantation on November 18 as part of their eighth sitting.



They discussed the explanations, incorporation of feedback and revisions to three groups of draft laws: the amended Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Removal of Cadavers; the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Laws on Children, Persons with Disabilities, Medical Examination and Treatment, Pharmacy, the Elderly and Health Insurance; and the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms.



Reducing demand for tobacco use



Regarding the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan said the Government incorporated deputies’ opinions, clarifying the definitions of e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and other new tobacco products, including products that do not use nicotine-containing materials.



The draft adds and specifies prohibited acts involving e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, nicotine pouches, shisha and other tobacco products. It covers manufacturing, trading, buying and selling, storing, transporting, exporting, importing, transiting, harbouring and other related activities, thereby establishing a legal basis for handling violations.



The Government's position is to strengthen tobacco control by reducing demand for tobacco use and gradually curbing supply, in line with the National Strategy on Tobacco Harm Prevention and Control to 2030 and Vietnam's commitments as a party to the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.



Regarding the proposal to increase the area devoted to health warnings on tobacco packaging, the Government agreed to incorporate opinions from NA deputies. According to the minister, the warning area will be expanded from the current 50% to a higher proportion to reinforce the warnings and raise public awareness of tobacco harm prevention and control. Specific provisions will be set out in the decree guiding the implementation of the law.



The Government also accepted opinions on retaining existing business conditions and licences for tobacco trading to maintain control over distribution networks and limit access to tobacco products. In addition, the draft will stipulate that the Minister of Industry and Trade publicly announces permitted production volumes in accordance with the roadmap for reducing tobacco consumption.



Tightening conditions for tissue and organ donation, removal and transplantation



Regarding the amended Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Removal of Cadavers, Lan said the draft has been revised to strengthen safeguards for voluntariness and transparency and prevent the exploitation of donation and transplantation activities.



Only people aged 18 or above will be entitled to express their wish and register to donate tissues, organs or their bodies after death. Donation of organs by living persons under 18 will be strictly prohibited, while the cases and conditions under which tissues may be donated and removed from living donors will be specified.



For living donors, the draft raises the minimum age from 18 to 25. People aged 18 to under 25 may donate only to family members, while those aged 25 or above may donate to other recipients, subject to stricter conditions.



The draft also adds provisions on independent counselling, age-appropriate psychological assessments and written consent from legal representatives and biological parents in relevant cases.



Regarding the removal of tissues and organs after a donor has been declared brain-dead or circulatory-dead, the draft narrows the scope of eligible representatives to safeguard the decision-making rights of families and representatives. If a registered donor's family objects, no tissues or organs will be removed, ensuring that the process is conducted openly and transparently and adheres to the principle of voluntary donation.



Notably, the draft increases the number of groups of prohibited acts from 10 to 28 to prevent the exploitation of donation and transplantation for trading or profiteering. New provisions are added to prevent the abuse of adoption, alternative care arrangements and the reception of social protection beneficiaries for the purpose of obtaining and transplanting human tissues and organs.



Reporting on the explanations, incorporation of feedback and revisions to the draft amended law, Nguyen Dac Vinh, Chairman of the NA Committee for Culture and Social Affairs, asked the Government to continue carefully reviewing and revising the draft and ensuring consistency between the bill and its accompanying documents.



It stressed that the legislation must meet the highest standards of rigour in this highly specialised field, address shortcomings in the current law while striking a balance between public health objectives and humanitarian, charitable and traditional cultural values, and leave no loopholes that could facilitate legal violations, particularly in areas of public and voter concern.



Specific issues include regulations governing the principles of operation of councils determining brain death and circulatory death; transplantation of human organs involving foreign parties; conditions for removing tissues and organs after brain death or circulatory death when no donation has been registered; and coordination of human organ donation and transplantation activities.



During discussions on the conditions for removing tissues and organs after brain death or circulatory death when no donation has been registered, the NA Standing Committee stressed that all such donations must be based entirely on the voluntary consent of biological parents or legal representatives and serve exclusively humanitarian purposes. Under no circumstances should tissues or organs be removed when the cause of death is unclear or there are suspected signs of legal violations or other irregularities./.

VNA