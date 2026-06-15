Vietnam’s first national university celebrated at UNESCO, Montpellier

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – The cultural values of Quoc Tu Giam – Vietnam’s first national university – will be showcased at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris and at the University of Montpellier from June 17 to 22.

The programme is part of a series of events marking the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (1076–2026) and 50 years of cooperation between Vietnam and UNESCO, organised by the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities of Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam.

The events will feature exhibitions, seminars and interactive heritage experiences, highlighting Vietnam’s tradition of learning, respect for talent, and enduring cultural values.

On June 17 at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, international audiences will explore the history and development of Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam through a dedicated exhibition. Complementing this will be cultural showcases such as an ao dai performance themed “Dao Hoc” (The Way of the Study), culinary experiences inspired by Thang Long – Hanoi cuisine, and presentations of diverse folk heritage.

Visitors can also take part in hands‑on activities, including printing woodblock patterns from the doctoral steles, creating prints of the iconic Khue Van Cac pavilion and learning the techniques of Dong Ho folk painting.

The event at UNESCO carries special significance, as the 82 stone doctoral steles at Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam in Hanoi have been inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register. This recognition affirms the global value of Vietnam’s scholarly tradition and promotes its cultural heritage to international audiences during the UNESCO 2003 Convention General Assembly.

From June 20 to 22, the programme will continue at the University of Montpellier – one of Europe’s oldest institutions, located in the south of France. Activities there will include an exhibition on Quoc Tu Giam, heritage experiences, and an academic symposium on “The Role of Cultural Heritage in Vietnam – France Relations”.

According to the organisers, the event not only honours the legacy of Vietnam’s first national university but also strengthens cooperation in research, preservation and promotion of cultural heritage between the two nations.

Established in 1220, the University of Montpellier is expected to provide a meaningful platform for academic dialogue and cultural exchange, bringing together scholars, researchers and students from Vietnam and France.

More than 200 international delegates are expected to attend, exploring Hanoi’s thousand‑year cultural values and helping to present Vietnam as a nation deeply rooted in its tradition of learning, respect for knowledge and cultural identity.

Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam is one of the most renowned historical sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi, as well as across Vietnam. Built in the 11th century during the Ly Dynasty (1010–1225), it stands as one of the country’s most important symbols of Confucian heritage.

The complex comprises Van Mieu, a temple dedicated to Confucius, reflecting the influence of Confucianism in Vietnam’s feudal era, and Quoc Tu Giam, the nation’s first university, where students were taught the Confucian way of life. Between 1076 and 1779, Quoc Tu Giam educated thousands of talented men who went on to serve their country with distinction./.