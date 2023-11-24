Culture - Sports Hanoi’s past and present beauty through “ao dai” collection Designers Dung Nguyen and Thach Linh have introduced a collection of “ao dai” (Vietnamese traditional dress) to the public that depict the beauty of Hanoi in the past and present. The designs aim to showcase the capital’s rich cultural heritage to international visitors.

Culture - Sports 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup: Vietnam in same group with Uzbekistan, Kuwait, Malaysia Vietnam will share the same Group D with Uzbekistan, Kuwait and Malaysia, according to the result of a draw conducted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on November 23 for 16 teams in the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals slated for April 15-May 3.