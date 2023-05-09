☕ Afternoon briefing on May 9
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived at Labuan Bajo airport, Indonesia, in May 9 afternoon, starting his participation in the activities within the framework of the 42nd ASEAN Summit from May 9-11 in Indonesia.
Besides the plenary sessions and retreats of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, PM Chinh will attend dialogues between leaders of ASEAN countries and representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC), and the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision.Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 23rd session on May 9 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Hue said that the session, which will take place until May 12, focuses on 13 important contents to be debated at the NA fifth plenary session slated for May 22.Read full story
- To affirm itself as an epicentrum of growth amid the rapid movements in the regional and global strategic environment, ASEAN needs to strongly promote its solidarity, unity, strategic autonomy, and centrality, affirming the mission of maintaining peace, stability and development in the region, stated Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.
Son made the statement in his remarks at various meetings in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 9 – namely the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 33rd ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting, and the 26th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting. Read full story
A flag-raising ceremony is held in Co To district on May 9 to mark the 62nd anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh’s trip to the island of the same name.(Photo: VNA)- A flag-raising ceremony was held by the Party Committee and the People’s Committee of Co To district in the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 9 to mark the 62nd anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh’s trip to the island of the same name (May 9, 1961 - 2023).
The island district is over 100 km from the mainland and covers an area of 46.2sq.km. Read full story
- Sea and island tourism has long been a magnet, attracting over 70% of the total foreign tourists to Vietnam. However, the country has yet to fully tap its potential and advantages to develop this type of tourism in a better way.
Vietnam boasts a coastline of 3,260km, with nearly 400 beaches and over 3,000 islands, stretching from the North to the South.Read full story
- The Ministry of Home Affairs has proposed the Government build a plan for salary reforms, in which the lowest wage in the public sector will be increased to the regional minimum wage of employees at enterprises.
Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra recently reported to the National Assembly the result of the implementation of the Resolution on questioning activities at the fourth plenary session of the 15th National Assembly. Read full story
- The 2023 European Literature Days will take place in Hanoi from May 11-21, with various attractive activities, announced by the French Institute in Hanoi.
The opening ceremony for the event will be held on May 13 in front of the Ly Thai To Monument on Dinh Tien Hoang Street, featuring the participation of representatives from embassies and cultural institutes of 13 European countries, the Nhan dan newspaper cited the source as saying.Read full story
It was a successful day for Vietnamese athletes in track-and-field and Kun Bokator (a traditional battlefield martial art of Cambodia), with two and six gold medals, respectively. Read full story
- Female chess player Doan Thi Hong Nhung on May 9 brought a gold medal to Vietnam in Ouk Chaktrang women's single 60-minute after defeating Fillipo player Shania Mae Garcia Mendoza.
With this, the Vietnamese chess team has reached its target of two gold medals at the 32nd SEA Games./. Read full story