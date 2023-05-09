Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM: Vietnam attaches importance to ties with Palestine Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that in its foreign policy, Vietnam always attaches importance to ties with Palestine, while receiving Palestinian Minister of the Interior Ziad Hab Al-Reeh in Hanoi on May 8.

Politics Vietnam looks to promote comprehensive cooperation with Qatar: Vice President Vietnam wants to foster its comprehensive cooperation with Qatar, particularly the ties between their legislative agencies, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has affirmed.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 23rd meeting to open on May 9 The 23rd meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open on May 9 and close on May 12 in Hanoi, the NA Office has announced.