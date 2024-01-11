Videos Peng pha - Delicacy of Tay people Located just a 5-hour drive from Hanoi, Ba Be Lake in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan captivates visitors not only with its stunning natural landscapes but also with the warm hospitality of its people. The site is also known for its unique and delicious local dishes, one of which is “Pẻng phạ”, a traditional cake created by the Tày ethnic group.

Culture - Sports Vietnam secures fourth ticket to Paris Olympics Le Thi Mong Tuyen has earned Vietnam’s fourth ticket to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics following her excellent performance at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2024 which is being held in Indonesia from January 7-17.

Culture - Sports Nomination begins for VGA Golf Awards 2023 The Vietnam Golf Association, in collaboration with the Vietnam Television Cable (VTVCab) and VGS Group, has launched the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA) Awards 2023, aiming to honor outstanding individuals and organisations contributing to the country’s golf development.

Culture - Sports British researcher praises richness and diversity of Vietnamese culture According to British researcher of Vietnamese politics and history Kyril Whittaker, Vietnamese culture is extraordinarily rich and diverse, likewise the Vietnamese people are extraordinarily creative and diverse.