Participants at the national badminton tournament for Vietnamese people in Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A national badminton tournament for Vietnamese people in Laos kicked off on August 26 in Vientiane on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

The two-day event, which was organised by the General Association of Vietnamese people in Laos, attracted the participation of Vietnamese people and employees of Vietnamese businesses in the country.

Pham Van Hung, Chairman of the General Association of Vietnamese people in Laos, said this is the first time the association has organised a national badminton tournament, aiming to offer an opportunity for Vietnamese people in Laos to meet and join in exchanges, thereby helping to tighten solidarity and improve the position of the Vietnamese community in Laos.

It is also expected to create a movement for them to do exercise, helping them have good health, he said./.