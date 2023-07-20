Business Bankers propose resolution to support firms, people The Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) has suggested the Government submit a request to the National Assembly for a resolution to support firms and people to overcome difficulties and promote business development like they did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business State Bank of Vietnam, US Treasury Department to maintain close ties Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong and US Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen had a working session in Hanoi on July 20, pledging to maintain close cooperation between their agencies in the spirit of mutual respect.

Politics US Treasury Secretary's visit reinforces economic links with Vietnam: spokeswoman US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen visited Vietnam from July 18 to 20 during which the two countries discussed measures for further promoting economic ties and post-pandemic recovery.

Business Seminar details financial solutions for Vietnamese exporters The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and OLEA Global - a digitised supply chain platform that empowers sustainable trade held a seminar on fintech financing for Vietnam’s exporters on July 20.