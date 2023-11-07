Culture - Sports Dak Lak to host Cultural Festival of Ethnic Groups 2023 The Cultural Festival of Ethnic Groups 2023 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak will take place from November 18-20 in Buon Ma Thuot city, Vice Chairman of the provincial Department of Cultural, Sports and Tourism Lai Duc Dai has said. ​

Culture - Sports Lao ethnic folk dance recognised as ‘National Intangible Cultural Heritage’ Folk dancing performances of Lao ethnic people living in Dien Bien and Dien Bien Dong districts in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien have been recognised as “National Intangible Cultural Heritage”.

Culture - Sports Ancient Vietnamese Royal Court Music gains global recognition over time This year, Nha Nhac, which refers to a broad range of musical and dance styles performed at the Vietnamese Royal Court from the 15th to the mid-20th century, marks the 20th anniversary of its accreditation as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.