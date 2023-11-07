Cultural evening honours charm of Vietnamese culture
Foreign ambassadors and representatives to UNESCO at the Cultural Evening on November 6. (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – Foreign ambassadors and representatives to UNESCO were treated to a feast of the Vietnamese culture while attending the Cultural Evening held by the country’s Permanent Delegation to UNESO in Paris on November 6, on the threshold of the 42nd session of the UNESCO’s General Conference.
Themed “Cultural Heritage as a Vector for Peace, Resilience and Sustainable Development”, the event aimed to popularise and honour the Vietnamese culture, while highlighting Vietnam’s resolve to promote the values of domestic and international cultural heritage.
In his speech, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc laid a stress on Vietnam’s contributions to the world’s treasure of heritage, given that the country is bestowed with eight world cultural and natural heritage items, and 15 intangible cultural heritage of humanity.
Cultural heritage provides a source of creative inspiration, and serves as a bridge to bolster mutual understanding among peoples, he said, highlighting protecting cultural heritage in each nation will help strengthen solidarity, reduce violence and conflict, as well as promote peace and sustainable development.
As a UNESCO member, Vietnam reaffirms its commitment to preserving and promoting the values of cultural heritage at both national and international levels, and contributing more to the UNESCO’s efforts by running for a seat in the World Heritage Committee in the 2023-2027 tenure, he added.
For his part, UNESCO Deputy Director-General Xing Qu called the cultural event important as it promotes the essence of the Mondiacult conference in 2022 which affirms culture as a global public good.
Besides, it helps honour the charm and diversity of Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritage, he added, hailing the sound cooperation between the country and UNESCO over the past 50 years.
The official also spoke highly of Vietnam’s contributions to protecting and promoting the values of heritage items, with its organisation of a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage in 2022 and an international conference on promoting UNESCO titles for sustainable development.
An array of traditional Vietnamese arts was featured at the event, including lion dance, folk singing, performance of Vovinam martial arts, and standout cuisines, helping nudge the image of a dynamic Vietnam during its vibrant international integration process closer to international friends./.