Culture - Sports Bodybuilder Mach clinches sixth world gold Bodybuilder Pham Van Mach won a gold medal in the men’s 55kg category on November 9 at the ongoing 14th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Congress (WBPF), now underway in the Republic of Korea. The medal marks his sixth world championship in this category.

Culture - Sports First symphony concert exclusively for expectant mothers to open in Hanoi A symphony concert exclusively for expectant mothers, the first of its kind, entitled “BU Concert 2023: The Beginning” will be held at the Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi on November 11.

Culture - Sports Hanoi’s Hang Dau water tower transformed into art space The Hang Dau water tower, a historical relic with special architecture in Hanoi, has been transformed into an installation art space that will be open to visitors for the first time from November 17 to December 31.