Cultural heritage week to promote national great solidarity
The “Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups- Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2023" will take place in Hanoi from November 22 – 26, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The annual event aims to promote the national solidarity spirit, and honour, preserve and promote values of the cultural heritage of the 54 ethnic groups in the country, contributing to raising public awareness of the importance of conserving and practicing culture.
It comes as part of the activities to celebrate the 93rd anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930-2023) and Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).
The highlights of the event will be the opening ceremony, and the 2nd culture, sports and tourism exchange programme of ethnic minorities on November 23.
The event will feature art performance festivals, programmes to enact festivals and cultural rituals, those to introduce traditional foods and costumes, and a photo exhibition.
Other activities will be programmes to introduce festivals and customs of the Nung people in Bac Kan province and the Muong people in Thanh Hoa province; a culture exchange festival of ethnic communities in the southwest, Central Highlands, and northwest regions; and a photo exhibition introducing cultural identities of the 54 ethnic groups./.