Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and EducationNguyen Trong Nghia visits a booth introducing information products of Vietnam News Agency at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The Vietnam-Laos Special Friendship Festival 2023 is underway in Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.



Jointly held by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the provincial People’s Committee, the event includes a photo exhibition, a trade fair, a scientific seminar, and an art performance exchange.

The photo exhibition displays more than 200 photos that highlight the history and development of the Vietnam-Laos special friendship and outstanding achievements in information and communication cooperation between the two countries.

The trade fair features 60 pavilions with highlights being publications and media programmes in Lao language from Vietnam News Agency, Nhan Dan newspaper, Radio The Voice of Vietnam and the national external information portal Vietnam.vn. Information technology and telecommunications enterprises such as Viettel, VNPT, VTC and businesses operating in the fields of tourism and trade also showcase their products at the event, along with goods under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme of Thua Thien - Hue and central provinces and cities.

During his visit to the photo exhibition and trade fair on November 13, Nguyen Trong Nghia, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education emphasised the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, saying the two countries have achieved great achievements in economic, social, foreign affairs and their cooperation is effective in all fields./.