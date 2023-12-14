Culture - Sports Vietnam attends global esports games in Saudi Arabia Vietnamese team PUBG Mobile Viet Nam is competing in the Global Esports Games 2023 (GEG 2023) going on in Riyadh from December 14-15, according to the Vietnam Recreation and Electronic Sport Association (VRESA).

Culture - Sports Dazzling artistic light displays at Hue imperial city’s Ngo Mon People in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue were treated to a feast of light spectacle staged by French and Vietnamese artists at Ngo Mon (Moon Gate) in the imperial city of Hue on December 12.

Culture - Sports Geneva photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam’s heritage, culture A photo exhibition on natural and cultural heritage in Vietnam took place at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on December 11.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese Food Day opens in Canada The Consulate General of Vietnam in Canada's Vancouver city and the Vietnam - Canada Business Association (VCBA) have jointly organised a Vietnamese Food Day in the city of same name, aiming to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (1973-2023).