Vietnamese striker Pham Tuan Hai (red) and Indonesian defender Asnawi Mangkualam (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s national men’s football team lost 0-1 in their second match against Indonesia in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group D.

Both Southeast Asian teams started the tournament with a loss against greater oppositions: while Indonesia lost 1-3 against Iraq, Vietnam suffered a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Japan, despite at times leading against the four-time Asian Cup winners.

In the 40th minute, Thanh Binh pulled Struick's shirt inside the penalty area, giving Indonesia a penalty. Asnawi Mangkualam converted the kick and made it 1-0 to Indonesia right before the break.

In the second half, the men in red created a flurry of chances but were unable to find their way to Indonesia’s goal.

Vietnam suffered more difficulties, as Thanh Long received a second yellow card and was sent off after a challenge in the final minutes. They could not change the score, and had to accept defeat, which meant Vietnam is eliminated from the Asian Cup.

The team will have their last match against Iraq on January 24.

Iraq beat Japan 2-1 in the earlier fixture and has secured qualification to the Round of 16./.