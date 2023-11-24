Staff of the UK Consulate General at the event (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Members from foreign representative agencies in Ho Chi Minh City attended a 'pho' (noodle soup) cooking class under the guidance of chefs from the Saigon Professional Chefs Association (SPC) on November 23.

Co-hosted by the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF), the Ho Chi Minh City Food & Beverage Association (FBA) and the SPC, the event drew leaders and staff of representative agencies from the UK, Australia, Belarus, Cambodia, Hungary, Indonesia, New Zealand, Japan, China and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) who cooked beef, lamb and vegan 'pho'.

Participants taste pho following the class (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs Pham Tran Thanh Thao said the exchange activity, in response to Vietnam's Day of Pho on December 12, enables diplomats and their families to explore and spread the essence of Vietnamese culinary culture, and the secrets of making delicious 'pho' to the international community.

Belarusian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ruslan Varankou (second from right) at the event (Photo: VNA)

After completing the class, the agencies received certificates and joined in a gathering to enjoy the noodle soup. They also had the opportunity to visit a display of photos and taste complimentary servings of various dishes at the event./.