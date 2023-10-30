Videos Hau Dong ritual unique in Vietnamese Mother Goddess Worshipping Performances of the Hau Dong trance ritual are among the highlights of the Dong Cuong Temple Festival 2023, which has taken place at the Đông Cuông Temple National Historical Site in the northern province of Yen Bai.

Culture - Sports Exquisite art of Cham brocade weaving The Cham ethnic minority community in Chau Phong commune, Chau Doc city, in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has diligently preserved its traditional craft while embracing tourism development. With unique cultural values, the Cham villages have become a magnet for both local and international tourists.

Videos Pa Then women preserving traditional outfits Being a small ethnic minority group, the Pa Then people in the northern Tuyen Quang province must work hard to maintain their traditional customs. The outfits of Pa Then women, which are mostly red, have unique features that could never be confused with those of another ethnic minority group.