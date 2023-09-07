Hanoi supports businesses to exploit new markets
Hanoi is striving to achieve the growth target of 7.5% in industrial production and 7% growth in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) this year.
Production of garment products at Duc Giang Garment Co. Ltd. in Hanoi's Long Bien district. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is striving to achieve the growth target of 7.5% in industrial production and 7% growth in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) this year.
To this end, the municipal People’s Committee will focus on assisting businesses in expanding markets. Associations and enterprises will receive support to exploit traditional markets and explore potential markets such as Northern Europe, Eastern Europe, West Asia, South Asia, Africa and Latin America.
The city will also promote the dissemination of information about Free Trade Agreements so that businesses can understand the challenges and opportunities to enhance the expansion of production and investment, chain links, markets, and exports. The effectiveness of trade promotion activities will be improved along with promoting consumption in the domestic market, reducing inventory and connecting domestic enterprises with foreign businesses to secure orders through fairs and exhibitions.
Hanoi will continue to provide support for domestic enterprises participating in the supply chains of FDI enterprises and large global enterprises. Businesses will be assisted in digital transformation, technology application and transfer, building smart factory models and green production as well as customs clearance procedures at border gates.
The city will create favourable conditions for businesses to access credit capital sources with reasonable interest rates so that they can maintain and develop production and business.
It will continue to improve the business investment environment to attract investment in the fields of high-tech and supporting industries as well as foreign investment which is associated with sustainable development goals. Priority will be given to qualified projects with added value and competitive products, focusing on high-tech and supporting industries that use modern and environmentally-friendly technologies.
Regarding the development of production and business infrastructure, Hanoi will review and remove obstacles related to industrial clusters, managing to start construction of 20 industrial clusters in 2023.
It will solve difficulties for businesses in terms of land, capital, market, investment and logistics.
The city will speed up the implementation of projects, including a project to support small and medium-sized enterprises in the 2021-2025 period and a project to assist startups in the city in the 2019-2025 period and a plan to support small and medium-sized enterprises in digital transformation in the 2021-2025 period.
To attract more investors, the Hanoi administration will promote administrative reform, managing to reduce at least 20% of internal administrative procedures and at least 20% of compliance costs relating to business activities./.