Business Petrol prices drop in latest adjustment The retail petrol prices have been reduced by 400-500 VND per litre in the latest adjustment on July 3 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business First Biztech Vietnam 2023 to promote digital transformation The first Biztech Vietnam 2023 conference and exhibition will be organised on July 6-7 in Ho Chi Minh City to connect ‘Business to Business’ (B2B) and promote digital transformation in the business sector.

Business Vietnam’s PMI recovers but still under 50 Manufacturers in Vietnam continued to struggle in the face of weak market demand as the second quarter drew to a close. Output and new orders fell again, with the former in part reflecting power outages caused by heatwaves, according to S&P Global.

Business Vietnam’s economic growth to recover in H2: IMF expert Vietnam can return to high growth rates over the medium term, as structural reforms are implemented, Division Chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Fiscal Affairs Department Paulo Medas has said.