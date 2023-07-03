Hanoi-Hai Phong trains to be operated daily at Hanoi station
Two passenger trains from the capital city of Hanoi to the northern port city of Hai Phong will be organised at the Hanoi station on all days in the week starting July 13, instead of just weekends and holidays like now, the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has announced.
Two passenger trains from the capital city of Hanoi to the northern port city of Hai Phong will be organised at the Hanoi station on all days in the week starting July 13. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Two passenger trains from the capital city of Hanoi to the northern port city of Hai Phong will be organised at the Hanoi station on all days in the week starting July 13, instead of just weekends and holidays like now, the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has announced.
The trains, coded LP3 and LP5, are scheduled to depart in Hanoi at 9:20 am and 3:15 pm, respectively.
VNR has reported a significant increase in the number of passengers on the route in 2022 and the first months of 2023 compared to the pre-COVID-19 years. It hosted 1.1 million passengers last year and is projected to welcome 1.4 million this year, up by 114% and 150% from 2019. Of them, those traveling from the capital accounted for about 80% of the total volume, 3,000 passengers per day on average.
Tickets for the route range between 85,000 VND (3.58 USD) and 135,000 VND per person per leg./.