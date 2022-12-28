HCM City kicks off voting for 100 interesting things
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on December 26 began the programme “HCM City-100 interesting things” to promote the city as an attractive tourist destination.
The programme themed “Vibrant experiences” features 10 categories covering ten exciting sightseeing programmes, ten exciting attractions, ten interesting entertainment spots, ten interesting shopping spots, ten interesting tourist accommodation establishments, ten interesting restaurants, ten interesting coffee shops, ten interesting tourism, cultural and sports events, ten interesting check-in places, and ten interesting delicacies.
Tran Ngoc Dong Quan, head of the department’s travel management office, said tourism industry players could nominate themselves at https://100e.visithcmc.vn/.
"The website is also serving as a voting channel for tourism experts, locals and tourists," he said.
Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, director of the department, said the programme was seeking more appealing tourism products and services to introduce to tourists.
It would also help promote the city as a vibrant and exciting destination.
The results of the vote will be announced in July next year./.