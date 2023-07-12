Society Famous YouTuber joins efforts to boost Vietnam’s tourism Young Vietnamese music producer Masew, who achieved a record-breaking one billion views on YouTube, has released a new video to promote the country’s tourism.

Videos Seaplane tourism takes off with first flight to Co To Island The first commercial seaplane flight between Tuan Chau and Co To Islands in Quang Ninh province took to the skies on July 9, representing a significant milestone in Vietnam’s tourism industry.

Travel “Smokeless” industry of Kien Giang sees strong recovery Tourism activities in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang continued to recover strongly since early 2023, as seen in a 42% growth year on year in the number of tourists visting the province in the first six months of the year.