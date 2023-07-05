Illustrative photo (Photo: laodong.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – If the global economy and Vietnamese one grow positively in the second half of this year, Ho Chi Minh City’s labour market will need 155,000-165,000 more jobs, according to the Centre of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information (FALMI) under the Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Labour, Valids and Social Affairs.

Meanwhile, if the global economic growth and some major economies tend to slow down, the city's human resources demand in the last six months will be just about 145,000 - 155,000 jobs.

According to FALMI, in the second half of this year, the human resources demand in the trade and service sector will account for 64.57% of the total, that in the construction industry for 34.62%, and the agriculture-forestry-fishery sector for 0.81%.

Human resources demand in four key industries accounts for 21.97% of the total, with that in the mechanical industry accounting for 6.11%, electronics - information technology 7.2%, food processing 4.02%, and pharmaceutical chemicals - rubber 4.64%.

The demand for trained workers accounts for 86.13% of the total human resources demand.

In the first half of this year, more than 163,000 labourers in the city found jobs, up 0.21% year on year, while more than 79,900 new jobs were created, a rise of 0.25%, according to the municipal labour department./.