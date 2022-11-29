International Circus Festival to open in December
The International Circus Festival is scheduled to take place from December 2-7, bringing together nine units with 29 performances, the Performing Arts Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on November 29.
The festival is intended to promote cooperation in culture and arts between Vietnam and other countries, the department said.
According to organisers, of the nine units, four are domestic and the others hail from Canada, Belarus, Laos, Cambodia and Egypt.
Within the framework of the event, the domestic and foreign artists will perform in the pedestrian street area around Hoan Liem Lake, Hanoi.
The opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast live on VTVcap./.