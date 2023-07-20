Politics Vietnam, Laos strengthen defence cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Vu Hai San and his Lao counterpart Lieutenant General Vongkham Phommakone have agreed on the need for the two Ministries of National Defence to continue their comprehensive cooperation in the time ahead.

Politics Vietnamese citizens enjoy visa-free entry to 55 destinations: Spokeswoman Vietnamese citizens can enter 55 countries and territories worldwide without applying for a visa, or with simplified visa procedures like e-visas or visas on arrival, Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on July 20.

Politics US Treasury Secretary's visit reinforces economic links with Vietnam: spokeswoman US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen visited Vietnam from July 18 to 20 during which the two countries discussed measures for further promoting economic ties and post-pandemic recovery.

Politics Vietnam, Malaysia eye stronger strategic partnership Malaysia attaches importance to and desires to develop a strategic partnership with Vietnam, Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Zambry Abdul Kadir stated.