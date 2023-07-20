Leaders extend sympathies to RoK over losses caused by torrential rain
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a message of sympathies to his Republic of Korea counterpart Han Duck-soo over great losses of human and property caused by heavy rains in several localities in the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended his sympathies to RoK Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin./.