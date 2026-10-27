NA President receives Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association Chairman

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man received a delegation from the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association, led by its Chairman Lee Shin-jae, at the National Assembly House on the afternoon of October 27 during their visit to Vietnam.



The NA President expressed his deep appreciation for the sincere sentiments and support extended to Vietnam by the Republic of Korea’s organisations, associations, businesses and friends, underscoring the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening the social foundations of bilateral ties, deepening mutual understanding between the two countries’ people and translating the substance of the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete outcomes.



He affirmed that Vietnam always regards the RoK as one of its leading partners in economic cooperation, trade, investment, science and technology, tourism, and education and training. The RoK is currently one of the largest foreign investors in Vietnam, with cumulative registered investment capital exceeding 100 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026. Bilateral trade stands at 80–90 billion USD annually.



Tourism cooperation, in particular, remains a bright spot in bilateral relations. Vietnam welcomed more than three million Korean visitors in the first nine months of 2026. Of the 17.5 million international arrivals to Vietnam during the same period, Korean tourists continued to account for a substantial share, making an important contribution to the development of the country's tourism sector.



NA President Man highly appreciated the role of the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association and Chairman Lee personally in promoting people-to-people exchanges, particularly cultural exchange activities, support for Vietnamese people affected by natural disasters, school construction, scholarships for Vietnamese students studying in the RoK, and assistance to the Vietnamese community in the RoK.



For his part, Chairman Lee said that the NA President Man's meeting with Korean Friends in Seoul in September clearly demonstrated the Vietnamese National Assembly's high regard for the friendship between the two countries’ people. This provided strong encouragement for the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association to further expand people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.



He said that building on a foundation of trust developed over many years, Vietnam and the RoK have expanded cooperation across a wide range of areas, from politics and economics to culture. The friendship between the two countries is strengthened not only through close cooperation between their Governments and National Assemblies but also through regular exchanges and engagement between their peoples, he stressed.



As a bridge of friendship between the two countries’ people, the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association has carried out a range of practical activities, including humanitarian assistance, scholarships, cultural exchanges and youth exchanges, he said.



He expressed his desire to continue working closely with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations to promote people-to-people exchanges, organise forums to connect investors and businesses, and expand cooperation into emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, scientific research and technology transfer.



Agreeing with Chairman Lee, the host stressed that the two sides should continue to increase exchanges of delegations and high-level contacts, while stepping up trade and investment promotion, particularly in areas where Vietnam has needs and the RoK has strengths, including science and technology, innovation, the semiconductor industry and artificial intelligence.



The NA President suggested increase business connectivity between the two countries, creating favourable conditions for Korean businesses to expand their investments in Vietnam and supporting Vietnamese enterprises in participating more deeply in the RoK’s supply chains and production networks.



He urged the two sides to promote people-to-people exchanges, encouraging more Korean tourists to visit Vietnam and more Vietnamese people to travel to the RoK, thereby deepening mutual understanding and bonds between the two countries’ people.



He also expressed his hope that the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association will continue to support Vietnamese people living, studying and working in the RoK. For its part, Vietnam, through the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and relevant agencies, will continue to pay attention to and facilitate the study, production and business activities of the Korean community in Vietnam.



Regarding parliamentary cooperation, the top Vietnamese legislator affirmed that Vietnam's National Assembly will maintain close ties with the National Assembly of the RoK in exchanging experience in lawmaking and oversight, with a view to enhancing the effectiveness of both legislatures./.

VNA