Videos Vietnam People’s Army-funded boarding school inaugurated in Laos A boarding culture and ethnicity school of the Lao People's Army built with Vietnamese funding was inaugurated in Vientiane on May 11. As a gift of the Vietnam People's Army to its Lao counterpart, this is one of the symbolic works of the special relationship between the two countries’ armies.

Videos “Tin Tuc” newspaper awarded Labor Order on 40th anniversary Tin Tuc (News), a newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), was granted a first-class Labor Order at a ceremony held at the VNA headquarters in Hanoi on May 12.

Society Workshop features President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in Russia The Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association on May 12 held a workshop on President Ho Chi Minh's revolutionary activities in Russia and at K9 relic site in Hanoi's outlying district of Ba Vi.

Society Anti-State propagandist sentenced to eight years in prison The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on May 12 sentenced Tran Van Bang, born 1961, to eight years in jail for “fabricating, storing, spreading, or disseminating information, materials, items for opposing the government of Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the Criminal Code 2015.