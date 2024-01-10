Nomination begins for VGA Golf Awards 2023 (Photo: vietnamgolfmagazine.net)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Golf Association, in collaboration with the Vietnam Television Cable (VTVCab) and VGS Group, has launched the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA) Awards 2023, aiming to honor outstanding individuals and organisations contributing to the country’s golf development.

The awards’ categories include men and women golfers of the year, VGA tour player of the year, junior male and female golfers of the year, golf association of the year and most voted player.

There will be two rounds of voting to select the awardees. In the first round, specialised agencies of the association will nominate five candidates for each award category, except for the golf association of the year category, in which 10 candidates will be proposed. The list of candidates will be published on the Vhandicap voting system and website https://vgaawards.golfnews.vn for voting.

Fans will vote to select one candidate in each category to qualify for the second round and the three candidates with the highest votes in each category will advance to the second round. Voting period opens from now until January 22, 2024.

In the second round, the jury council will vote by secret ballot to select a winner in each category, except for the most voted player category.

The award presentation ceremony will take place in Hanoi on January 28./.