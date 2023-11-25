Peruvian artist displays paintings using traditional Vietnam paper
A corner of the exhibition entitled “The Language of Water” of Peruvian watercolour artist Nicolás López, which is open in HCM City until November 29. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Peruvian watercolour artist Nicolás López is showcasing his paintings using giang paper made by the Mong ethnic minority group in HCM City.
The exhibition entitled “The Language of Water” features more than 30 paintings in medium and small sizes, portraying the lifestyle, culture, people and architecture of countries in Asia where the artist has travelled.
The works also honour the beauty and diversity of Vietnamese culture and people through his use of giang paper.
The paper is made from the giang tree, a kind of bamboo, which is mainly used in rituals associated with festivals and ancestor worship.
The paper has a rough surface and is highly absorbent, which is perfect for watercolour painting.
Born to a family of artists, López developed skills in painting (excelling in watercolor), as well as in music and the performing arts.
He graduated from the School of Fine Arts of Ayacucho, Peru in 2007. He continued his painting studies, with watercolor techniques as his specialty, at the National School of Art Calors Baca Flor de Arequipa, finishing in 2013.
His watercolour works tell the inner spiritual stories of indigenous people and cultures, exploring the diversity of the world through artistic journeys from Peru to Europe and Asia.
López is an honourary member of the National Watercolor Society in the US since 2019. His works have been exhibited in various galleries in Europe and Asia.
He has received notable prizes such as the Honor Society Award at the 100th National Watercolor Society International Open Exhibition in the US, and First Prize at the XXV International Meeting of Landscape Painters, Argentina.
The exhibition remains open until November 29 at XYZ Café & Artspace, 50 Nguyen Van Mai street in District 3./.