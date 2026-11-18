Can Tho (VNA) – Leaders of the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) inspected the progress of midstream and downstream projects in Can Tho city on November 17, calling for accelerated implementation and closer coordination to keep the entire Block B–O Mon gas-to-power project chain on schedule.

The delegation was led by Tran Binh Minh, Member of Petrovietnam's Board of Members and head of the chain's steering committee, and Deputy General Director Vu Dao Minh.

The delegation inspected the TTC20B pipeline construction site in Dong Thuan commune, the O Mon Gas Distribution Centre (GDC) and the construction site of the O Mon IV thermal power plant.

The Block B–O Mon gas-to-power project chain is strategically important to Petrovietnam, contributing to national energy security and the group's growth in 2026–2030. The entire chain is targeting first gas in late August 2027 to supply the O Mon power plants, with additional gas deliveries to the Ca Mau Gas–Power–Fertiliser Complex expected in early 2028.

A key midstream component, the approximately 431km Block B–O Mon gas pipeline, will connect offshore gas production facilities with power plants in the southwestern region. In 2026, the project entered a peak construction phase, with work underway on offshore and onshore pipelines and associated facilities. Meanwhile, construction of the O Mon IV thermal power plant is being accelerated, with commercial operation targeted for late 2028.

The delegation conducts a field survey at the O Mon Gas Distribution Centre (GDC). (Photo: petrovietnam)

Following the site inspection, Minh chaired a meeting of the project chain's steering committee at the O Mon GDC. Participants included representatives of the project-operating units – Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating Company (PQPOC), Southwest Pipeline Operating Company (SWPOC) and Power Project Management Board (PVPMB) – as well as Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), Petrovietnam Gas Corporation (PV GAS) and Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC).

PQPOC, SWPOC and PVPMB reported on the implementation of their respective projects, progress against schedules, outstanding difficulties and proposed solutions. Members of the steering committee and representatives of other participating units also discussed issues requiring attention in the coming period.

Concluding the meeting, Minh praised the efforts of project management units across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments. He stressed the need for further efforts to ensure the projects meet requirements on schedule, quality, safety and efficiency.

He called for measures to accelerate key work packages, particularly the delivery schedule for equipment serving the central processing platform (CPP) and progress on the living quarters (LQ) platform in the upstream component.

Tran Binh Minh, Member of the Petrovietnam Members’ Council and Head of the Steering Committee for the Block B–O Mon gas-to-power project chain, stresses the need to accelerate key components to ensure the chain’s progress, quality and efficiency. (Photo: petrovietnam)

For the midstream component, he urged faster construction of the onshore pipeline under the onshore EPC contract, with particular attention to land leasing for construction and the handling of pipeline crossing points. Relevant units were asked to take measures to bring these items in line with the planned December 2026 schedule.

Minh emphasised that project contractors should maintain accountability and complete the 2026 plans in the remaining weeks, while preparing for the 2027 work programme and key milestones across the entire project chain./.