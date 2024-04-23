Politics PM calls on ASEAN to pen strategic development vision The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should have a strategic and comprehensive vision, and improve its resilience capacity to grasp opportunities and handle global headwinds for stable and sustainable development, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on April 23.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese localities enhance cooperation Delegations of Ha Quang district’s Party Committee in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang and Napo county’s Party Committee in China’s Guangxi province held talks on April 22 in Cao Bang city.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.