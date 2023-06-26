Business Infographic Tra fish industry: 20-year journey a miracle Vietnam’s tra fish productivity is currently the highest in the world, but the industry still needs to adopt certain measures to develop in a more sustainable manner.

Videos Average payments via banks reach 40 billion USD a day Cashless payments are developing rapidly in Vietnam, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, with transactions via banks averaging 40 billion USD per day, said the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Quang Binh boasts full conditions to become national, regional tourism hub: Deputy PM With a 116km-long coastline and forest coverage rate of 68%, Quang Binh boasts full conditions to become a major tourist destination of Vietnam and Southeast Asia, said Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

Business Tax sector performs best in Administrative Procedure Cost Index Tax procedures posted the highest score among nine groups of key administrative procedures rated by the report Administrative Procedure Cost Index 2022 (APCI 2022).