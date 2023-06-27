Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on June 27
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,761 VND/USD on June 27, up 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,949 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,573 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,340 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,710 VND/USD, both up 15 VND from the end of June 26.
Meanwhile, BIDV added 14 VND to both rates, listing at 23,385 VND/USD (buying) and 23,685 VND/USD (selling)./.