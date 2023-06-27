Business Movitel becomes bright spot in Vietnam-Mozambique cooperation As one of the three telecom and mobile service providers in Mozambique, Movitel - a joint venture between Vietnam's Viettel Group and Mozambique's SPI company - has made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the host country, becoming a bright spot in the cooperative relationship between the two nations.

Business Reference exchange rate up 23 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,783 VND/USD on June 29, up 23 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam’s GDP to grow by 5% in Q2: Maybank Vietnam’s GDP growth is likely to expand by 5% in the second quarter, and 4% in 2023 before reaching 6% in 2024, Singapore-based Maybank Research Pte Ltd said in a report released on June 27.

Videos Vietnam Airlines notifies passengers of departure gates via messages National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines now begins sending automatic messages to notify passengers of departure gates at three airports of Noi Bai, Da Nang, and Tan Son Nhat.