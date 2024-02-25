Culture - Sports Vietnamese film wins prize at Berlinale Film Festival Vietnamese movie "Cu Li khong bao gio khoc" (Cu Li never cries) by director Pham Ngoc Lan won the best first feature prize at the Berlinale Film Festival on February 24.

Culture - Sports The unique dragon seals of Bat Trang Drawing inspiration from the “Hoang de chi bao” (Treasure of the Emperor) gold seal, recently repatriated from France, artisans in Bat Trang pottery village have crafted unique Dragon seals with gold plating to meet demand during the Year of the Dragon.