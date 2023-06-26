Business Infographic Vietnam forecast to be ASEAN’s fastest-growing economy Vietnam’s economy is expected to grow 6.8% this year - the highest in ASEAN - according to the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (ARMO). The office also forecast economic growth in China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan in 2023.

Business Infographic EU relaxes food safety regulations for Vietnamese instant noodles Vietnamese instant noodle products imported into the European Union (EU) market will no longer be required to have certificates of food safety inspection issued by authorised Vietnamese agencies from June 27.