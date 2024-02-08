Culture - Sports Tet celebrated abroad Vietnamese living abroad are celebrating the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration - the most important traditional festival of Vietnamese people.

Huong Pagoda Festival to begin on February 11 The Huong Pagoda Festival, the longest of its kind in Vietnam, is set to open in Huong Son commune, Hanoi's outlying district of My Duc, on February 11 (the second day of the lunar new year) and last until May 1.

Tet markets – where the soul of countryside is found Markets form a unique feature of every rural area whenever the Lunar New Year (Tet) approaches as they carry traditional cultural values and are deeply imbued with the soul of the Vietnamese countryside.