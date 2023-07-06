The Vietnamese national women’s football team and head coach Mai Duc Chung depart from Hanoi for New Zealand on July 5 to start their 2023 FIFA World Cup campaign.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, an article introducing the coach and players of Vietnam women’s football team has been published on fifa.com under the title of “Trailblazing Vietnam ready to break new ground”.

“The Vietnam coach boasts an extensive of history working with the women’s national team. Having first taken the reins in 1997, Chung has had several spells in charge, in between stints with Vietnamese club outfits and men’s national age-group teams," it said about head coach Mai Duc Chung.

Coach Mai Duc Chung (Photo: Dep magazine)

"He has enjoyed significant success with the women’s national side, leading Vietnam to five gold medals at the Southeast Asian Games. His crowning achievement came when he oversaw Vietnam’s qualification for Australia and New Zealand 2023, having shaped a team which mixes impressive technical quality with a ferocious collective work-ethic.

"Chung – who represented Vietnam at senior level during his playing career – is a flexible, pragmatic tactician. He has switched between using either three or four players across his backline, tweaking his system to combat the opposition's strengths and maximise Vietnam's attacking potential. With Vietnam heavy underdogs in Group D, do not be surprised if Chung operates with a lone central attacker in star player Huynh Nhu, with an extra body in midfield to strengthen the team’s core.”

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha (Photo: Dep Magazine)

In the article, FIFA calls player Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha “one to watch”. Nha’s reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in Vietnamese football was enhanced by her eye-catching performances at the 2022 Asian Cup.

The 21-year-old forward’s pace and dribbling ability helps Vietnam relieve pressure and advance into dangerous attacking areas. Nha, who is comfortable playing as a central forward or from wide areas, also boasts the ability to make defence splitting passes.

Meanwhile, FIFA also eyes player Huynh Nhu and emphasises that she became the first female Vietnamese player to join a professional European club when she signed for Portuguese outfit Lank Vilaverdense in August 2022.

Huynh Nhu (left) and Thuy Trang (Photo: VFF)

After a settling in period at her new club, the 31-year-old has now firmly established herself as a key player for Vilaverdense, regularly showcasing her dynamic range of attributes and contributing vital goals.

A skillful, sharp and intelligent forward, Nhu’s clinical finishing ability has seen her become Vietnam’s record goalscorer. The undoubted standard-bearer for the national team, Nhu’s hard running and never-say-die attitude sets an example for her teammates.

Late last month, FIFA named five Vietnamese stars to watch at the upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup including goal keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh, midfielder Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, midfielder Tran Thi Thuy Trang, forward Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha, and forward Huynh Nhu.

The Vietnamese national women’s football team and head coach Chung departed Hanoi for New Zealand on July 5 to start their 2023 FIFA World Cup campaign.



They are scheduled to arrive in New Zealand at 9:00 am on July 6. After landing, the team will then head to Auckland city for two weeks of training before competing at the sporting event. They will also have two friendly matches in order to test their lineup, with fixtures scheduled against New Zealand on July 10 and Spain on July 14./.