VFF Chairman encourages Vietnamese team for 2023 Asian Cup finals
Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan held a meeting in Hanoi on January 3 to encourage the Vietnamese national team ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup finals.
Tuan expressed his well wishes to head coach Philippe Troussier, the coaching staff and all the players, hoping for their good health and successful achievement of their goals.
He also commended the team's dedicated training spirit during this time. Despite facing difficulties in terms of player force, every individual and position within the team has given their best efforts to ensure optimal preparation for the upcoming continental event.
The chairman emphasised that this marks the third time the Vietnamese team will participate in the Asian Cup finals, which is a testament to the team's continuous effort and the growing prominence of Vietnamese football on the international stage.
Considering the formidable opponents awaiting Vietnam, Tuan urged the entire team to harness the power of solidarity and give their utmost for Vietnamese football. He called for them to exhibit the highest level of spirit and determination that Vietnam is known for when competing in the tournament.
Tuan assured that the VFF has closely followed and overseen the team's preparations through the VFF's Standing Executive Committee, ensuring the most favourable conditions for the team to focus, practice and compete.
The VFF's General Secretary Duong Nghiep Khoi will assume the role of team leader during the 2023 Asian Cup finals.
On behalf of the coaching staff and the team, coach Troussier expressed gratitude to the VFF for their support and attention to the team.
The French coach voiced his confidence in the players and their preparation. Despite the significant challenges ahead, the team will strive to overcome them through collective solidarity, individual efforts, and confidence in their shared objectives.
The team are scheduled to depart for Qatar on January 5 for further training and will engage in a friendly match against Kyrgyzstan on January 9.
The 2023 Asian Cup finals will take place in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, featuring 24 teams divided into six groups. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-place teams, will advance to the round of 16.
Vietnam have been placed in Group D and will face Japan on January 14, Indonesia on January 19, and Iraq five days later./.