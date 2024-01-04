Culture - Sports Round glutinous rice cake: Cultural delight of Pa Then ethnic group “Banh giay” (round glutinous rice cake) is an indispensable dish on a Tet offering tray of the Pa Then ethnic people in Lam Binh district, Tuyen Quang province. The cakes are offered to ancestors and gods on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year to pray for good weather, bumper crops, prosperity, and happiness.

Videos Night programme featuring southern heritage “Night of southern heritage”, a unique cultural program was held recently in the northern province of Ninh Binh, as part of the second Ninh Binh-Trang An festival.