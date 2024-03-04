The three-member Sudo team from the University of Engineering and Technology under the Vietnam National University-Hanoi receives a silver medal. (Photo: ICPC Asia Pacific Championship Organising Board)

Hanoi (VNA) – Three Vietnamese teams have won one silver and two bronze medals at the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Asia Pacific Championship.

The Sudo team from the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) under the Vietnam National University-Hanoi secured a silver medal in the final round of the 2024 ICPC Asia Pacific Championship.

Meanwhile, HCMUS-ExploringWorld from the University of Science under the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City and HUST Kite from the Hanoi University of Science and Technology won a bronze medal each.

The championship, hosted by UET, commenced on March 1 and attracted 65 teams from 40 universities across the region. They had to solve 13 algorithm problems. Sixteen top teams qualify for the 2024 ICPC World Championship which is scheduled to commence in Kazakhstan in September this year.

The ICPC championship title was claimed by the NewTrend team from the Republic of Korea's Seoul National University.

Three gold medals were awarded to teams from the National University of Singapore, the University of Tokyo, and the University of Kyoto./.