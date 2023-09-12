Business Petrovietnam looks towards energy transition, service sector competitiveness General Director of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) Le Manh Hung has highlighted the crucial role of the service sector, one of the five principal areas of the group, in its production and business activities and development.

Business Hai Phong a bright spot in industrial park, economic zone development Hai Phong city’s Economic Zone Management Board on September 12 organised a seminar on the 30 years of developing Hai Phong industrial parks and economic zones and orientation for establishing the South Hai Phong Coastal Economic Zone.

Business Vietnam wants to join in consumer goods supply chain: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 12 said that Vietnam wants to join world-leading retailers like Walmart in forming comprehensive inclusive sustainable ecosystems with long-term commitment to benefit sharing in the consumer goods supply chain.