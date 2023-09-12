Vietnamese, Taiwanese firms seek partnership in medical technology, equipment
A Taiwanese firm introduces its products at the event. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The “2023 Wow! Taiwan Project - Health Tech Business Matchmaking Event” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 12, drawing more than 60 businesses from Vietnam and Taiwan (China) and witnessing the signing of a variety of cooperation deals.
The event aimed to support businesses in the field of technology application and medical equipment used in telemedicine. The event will help to expand international cooperation and trade connections between businesses from the two countries.
The novel matchmaking event is part of a series of trade connections activities between Vietnam and Taiwan in health care.
Bui Hoang Yen from the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that participants were introduced to smart and synchronous information transmission solutions for disease treatment, remote image diagnostics, home medical monitoring supplies, and remote health monitoring wearable devices.
The event also helped domestic enterprises meet and exchange with Taiwanese partners to seek partnership opportunities, she said.
Director of the Commercial Division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Ho Chi Minh City Chang Wen Chung said that Vietnam is an important economic and trade partner of Taiwan. The two sides have strengthened the transfer of technologies through the event, including those in healthcare, he noted.
He said that Taiwanese businesses attending the event are leaders in the healthcare sector, bringing solutions to meet Vietnam's demand in telemedicine, medical equipment, and health care support machines.
Chang said that the event provided a chance for medical firms of both sides to seek suppliers of equipment, products and services, along with opportunities for importers and distributors to promote their products and services, thus boosting trade and diversifying markets./.