Located near the capital Hanoi, Hung Yen is home to 1,802 relic sites. They include two special national ones of Pho Hien and Thai Lac pagoda; three national treasures; and 172 national-level relic sites; together with more than 400 local traditional festivals.

A series of activities are taking place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi's outlying district of Son Tay throughout August to introduce the culture, customs and traditions of ethnic groups to visitors, as part of celebrations for the 78th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19).

A display of nearly 70 traditional and modern Japanese dolls is taking place in the northern province of Bac Giang as part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Japan (September 21, 1973).