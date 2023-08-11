Videos First Vietnam Int'l Logistics Exhibition kicks off The Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition, the first of its kind, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 10.

Business Vietnam – attractive destination for North European investors: official Thanks to incentives under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Vietnam has emerged as an appealing destination for enterprises from the European Union (EU) in general and Northern Europe in particular, Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in Sweden and Northern Europe Nguyen Thi Hoang Thuy has said.

Business Vietnam urged to devise suitable policies for cross-border e-commerce Vietnam needs to devise appropriate policies, especially those related to customs, to develop e-commerce across the border sustainably, heard a seminar held by Customs Magazine in Ho Chi Minh City on August 11.

Business Steel pipes from Vietnam do not circumvent US trade remedy measures The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued its final determination that certain imported products from Vietnam do not evade the anti-dumping and countervailing duties that the US is applying to similar items from Taiwan due to the fact that these products do not use hot-rolled steel (HRS) sourced from Taiwan (China), announced the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.