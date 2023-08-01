Politics Greetings exchanged on anniversary of Vietnam-UAE diplomatic ties State President Vo Van Thuong has exchanged greetings with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-UAE diplomatic ties (August 1, 1993-2023).

Politics Vietnam, Singapore cherish growing 50-year ties Over the past 50 years, Vietnam and Singapore have been enjoying a thriving partnership with great achievements in all fields.

Politics Vietnam, UAE enjoy growing relations over three decades The bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has flourished across fields, from politics and diplomacy to trade, investment, labour and tourism, over the last three decades since they set up diplomatic ties on August 1, 1993.

Politics PM orders efforts to issue sub-law documents Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a document ordering drastic measures to ensure the prompt issuance of documents detailing the implementation of laws and resolutions adopted by the National Assembly (NA).