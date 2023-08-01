☕ Afternoon briefing on August 1
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The Vietnam – Singapore relations have grown strongly based on the high level of trust at the political level, win-win partnerships, and enhanced people-to-people exchange, according to Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam.
He made the affirmation during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Singapore – Vietnam diplomatic relations, and 10th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a document ordering drastic measures to ensure the prompt issuance of documents detailing the implementation of laws and resolutions adopted by the National Assembly (NA).
The PM noted that the Government has issued many directions to give specific tasks to particular ministries and ministry-level agencies on completing the building and issuance of documents guiding the implementation. Read full story
- The bilateral relationship between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has flourished across fields, from politics and diplomacy to trade, investment, labour and tourism, over the last three decades since they set up diplomatic ties on August 1, 1993.
The UAE government and people have strongly supported Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and national construction. Read full story
- The implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which went into force on August 1, 2020, plays a key role in bringing Vietnamese agro-fishery products into the European market, Trade Counselor in Belgium and the EU Tran Ngoc Quan has told the Vietnam News Agency.
The diplomat noted that for agricultural products, the tariffs of many items were reduced to 0% immediately when the trade pact took effect or will gradually decrease to the point over a period of 3-5 years, adding this is a significant advantage for Vietnam's farm produce in entering the EU. Read full story
- Vietnam's manufacturing industry remained in contraction territory in July but showed some signs of stabilisation as softer declines were seen in output, new orders and employment while business confidence picked up, according to S&P Global.
The S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), released on August 1, posted 48.7 in July, up from 46.2 in June. The fact that the PMI is still below the benchmark of 50 points reflects that although Vietnam's manufacturing industry has recovered slightly, operating conditions are still deteriorating. Read full story
- Economic and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore continues to be a bright spot in bilateral relations, especially in potential areas such as sustainable development, renewable energy, green economy, and digital economy, according to the Singaporean business community.
Investment from Singapore into Vietnam has recorded remarkable growth, hitting 73.453 billion USD with 3,273 valid projects, surging by 67% in five years. Notably, since 2020, Singapore has always been the largest foreign investor in Vietnam. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested relevant ministries and agencies to review and propose amendments and supplements to mechanisms and policies in the field of science and technology, work out and comprehensive and effective solutions to promote its development and innovative initiatives.
In a recent document, the PM ordered breakthrough and comprehensive policies, and effective solutions to deal with difficulties and obstacles in a timely way and promote the development of science, technology, and innovation. Read full story
Vietnam's top female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh. (Photo: VNA)
- Vietnam's top female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh has an opportunity to particiate in an Olympics for the second time as she is in the group of athletes eligible to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Since the beginning of this year, Linh has taken part in three tournaments in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) system, which is used as a basis to determine the ranking position for an athlete to be qualified for the Olympics./. Read full story