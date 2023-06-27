Videos Prime Minister meets with Chinese top leader On June 27, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Politics Top legislator receives Central Union of Cuban Workers delegation National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 27 for a delegation of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC) led by its Secretary General Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, who is also Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions.

Politics Party Central Committee’s Secretariat imposes disciplinary measures against some officials The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided on disciplinary measures against some Party organisations and members during its meeting in Hanoi on June 27, which took place under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.