Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 27 emphasised the importance of global and all-people approaches to and response measures against “headwinds” that are hindering economic growth of the world and Vietnam, while addressing a debate themed “Braving the Headwinds: Rewiring Growth Amid Fragility” within the framework of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 27 had separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Barbados and Mongolia on the occasion of their attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China. Read full story
- Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha held talks with his Dutch counterpart Carola Schouten in The Hague on June 26 as part of his working visit to the Netherlands, during which Ha affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its comprehensive partnership with the Netherlands. Read full story
- Ten years after its establishment (June 27, 2013 – June 27, 2023), the Vietnam - Indonesia strategic partnership has been consolidated and strengthened across many areas, former Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi talked to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Jakarta on the occasion of the anniversary. Read full story
- The stock market has reportedly shown positive response to recent interest rate cuts. Last week, the benchmark VN-Index rose 2.1%, equivalent to 24 points to 1,129.38 points. The money flows tended to be channeled into bank stocks while some steel and chemical ones also went up thanks to high hopes for the pressure from lending interest rates to be eased.
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) continued reducing regulatory interest rates on June 19, the fourth cut in a row since mid-March. Read full story
- The number of foreign visitors to Vietnam is predicted to see a 1.5-fold increase following the extension of tourist e-visas from 30 to 90 days from August 15, according to insiders. It is part of the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on the Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens, as well as the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam, approved by the National Assembly on June 24 at its fifth session. Read full story
- China spent 805 million USD on importing vegetables and fruits from Vietnam in the first four months of 2023, up 29% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association (Vinafruit). The neighbour led the top five importers of Vietnam's vegetables and fruits with exports to the country accounting for 59% of Vietnam’s total export volume. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City and the Ile-de-France region have agreed to work together in studying and building specific cooperation programmes in economic development, heritage conservation, and ecological transition during at a June 26 meeting in Paris between the region's Regional Council and a HCM City delegation headed by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen. Read full story
- Bach Mai Hospital in collaboration with Medical Excellence Japan (MEJ) and Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) on June 27 organised the 2nd Vietnam- Japan conference on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
The conference saw the attendance of leading medical experts from the two countries, who discussed the current situation, challenges, control strategies, and management of NCDs in three plenary sessions and four thematic sessions about cardiology, stroke, diabetes, and respiratory. Read full story
- A workshop on public diplomacy in Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held by the Institute for Northeast Asian Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences in Hanoi on June 27. It was part of a research project on the enhancement of public diplomacy towards the Vietnam - RoK comprehensive strategic partnership. Read full story
- Various mass movements implemented across the nation over the past year have produced positive effects, enhancing public awareness about the fine traditional family values of Vietnam, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on the occasion of the Vietnam Family Day (June 28). Read full story
- More than 1 million candidates arrived at examination venues nationwide on June 27 to complete procedures for their participation in the 2023 National High School Graduation Exam, which will commence the next day.
According to the Ministry of Education and Training, a total of 1,024,063 students registered for the test, an increase of over 20,000 compared to last year. Read full story
- A total of 120 children, including 100 from Japan and 20 from Vietnam, will take part in the upcoming Japan Football Association (JFA) Uniqlo Soccer Kids slated for July 1 and 2 in Vietnam. The event, co-organised by the JFA and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), is part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations. Read full story./.