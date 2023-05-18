Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong on May 18 received Abdulrahman Omar Kinana, Politburo member and Vice Chairman of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM - Party of the Revolution) of Tanzania, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.



President Vo Van Thuong (R) receives Abdulrahman Omar Kinana, Politburo member and CCM Vice Chairman. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the delegation right after the CCM's 10th National Congress, Thuong said that this is an opportunity for leaders of the two Parties and countries to exchange ideas and evaluate the international situation, bilateral relations and orientations for cooperation in the coming time.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 18 hosted a reception for Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) shakes hands with Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, PM Chinh spoke highly of the role and efforts of the WTO Director-General in managing and promoting the organisation's activities, and congratulated Okonjo-Iweala on her remarkable achievements since she took office in March 2021.



- Vietnam has been invited to the expanded G7 Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima, slated for May 20-21, which demonstrates the importance the international community attaches to the country’s increasing role in the region and the world at large, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.



Vietnam is among the eight countries that have been invited by Japan, which is holding the rotating presidency of the G7 major powers, to the event. Notably, Vietnam is one of the two Southeast Asian guest nations, apart from Indonesia – ASEAN Chair 2023, the diplomat told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the expanded summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and pay a working visit to Japan from May 19-21 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.



Japanese Ambassador Yamada Takio (Photo: Japanese Embassy in Vietnam)

On this occasion, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA). The following is the full text of the interview.



- Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh, permanent representative of Vietnam to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), is attending the fifth review conference on the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in The Hague from May 15 to 19.



Over the recent past, member countries of the convention have destroyed 99% of the declared chemical weapons and pledged to do the same for the remainder in the near future, heard the conference held every five years.



- Despite an overall export decline due to the shortage of orders, foreign direct invested (FDI) businesses still posted more than 14 billion USD in trade surplus in the first four months, further affirming their role as the main growth driver of the economy.



Trade turnover totalled 206.76 billion USD during January - April, down 15.3% year on year, with those of FDI and domestic businesses at 144.02 billion USD and 62.74 billion USD, respectively dropping 15.1% and 15.8%, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.



- At the Future Mobility Asian 2023 summit and exhibition taking place from May 17-19 in Bangkok, Vietnam's automaker VinFast on May 17 revealed its intention to expand into the Southeast Asia electric mobility market with its full range of electric vehicles (EVs), planning to introduce its first four right-hand drive models.

VinFast to expand into Southeast Asia electric mobility market (Photo: VNA)

The Future Mobility Asia 2023 marked VinFast's official debut of its brand and products in Asia, representing a significant milestone in the company's regional market strategy and the next phase of its global development.



- The Vietnamese women’s football team will play against Japan, Uzbekistan and India in Group C of the 2024 Paris Olympic second qualification round to be held in October and November this year, according to the draw held by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on May 18.



Meanwhile, Group A includes hosts Australia, Taiwan (China), the Philippines and Iran while Group B comprises hosts China, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea./.