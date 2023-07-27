Culture - Sports Women’s volleyball team cherished by Vietnamese community in France The Vietnamese women’s volleyball team arrived in Paris on July 25 for the Challenger Cup 2023 and received warm welcome from the Vietnamese community in the European country.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese women football players in photos posted by FIFA The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is the first time the Vietnam women’s national football team has qualified for the biggest football tournament on the planet. It is a good opportunity to introduce the players, the country and the people of Vietnam to the world.

Culture - Sports Visit Vietnam Year 2023: Binh Thuan ready to hold big “Cau Ngu” festival As a host of Visit Vietnam Year 2023, the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan will organise a big “Cau Ngu” (Whale worshipping) festival, making it a prominent event to attract visitors to Phan Thiet city in particular and the province in general.