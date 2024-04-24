Videos Youngsters join hands to preserve traditional outfits With a desire to preserve and promote the cultural values of traditional outfits, youngsters from the Department of Journalism and Writing at the University of Hanoi Culture organised an arts programme reviving the clothing of the later Le Dynasty, attracting students from various universities around the capital.

Society Ten imprisoned for attempting to overthrow people's administration The People’s Court of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on April 23 announced sentences on a group of individuals engaging in activities aimed at overthrowing the people's administration under provisions 1 and 2, Article 109 of the Criminal Code.

Society Regional workshop highlights cooperation against IUU fishing A regional workshop on cooperative mechanisms to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing convened in the central coastal city of Da Nang on April 23, with the participation of over 70 international and regional experts in fisheries law enforcement.