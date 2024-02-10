Culture - Sports Spring festivals – symbol of Vietnamese culture Going to festivals at the beginning of the year is a long-standing tradition of Vietnamese people. It is also a occasion for people to spend time with their families and friends while praying for luck and good things for the new year.

Culture - Sports Traditional Tet of Vietnamese ethnic minorities As Tet approaches, the festive atmosphere covers every corner of Vietnam. Each ethnic group has its own way of celebrating in terms of timing, rituals, customs and cuisine, creating a colourful panorama in the tapestry of national Tet celebrations.

Videos Ceramic sculptures depicting Lunar New Year mascot on display A collection featuring 100 ceramic works depicting dragons, from Vietnamese artisan Pham Van Tuyen, makes its public debut to celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Dragon 2024.