Representatives from agencies of Hanoi and Quang Ninh visit booths at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – An exhibition featuring potential and opportunities for further connection between Hanoi and Red River Delta provinces opened in Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on August 25 evening.

Director of the Hanoi Centre for Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Nguyen Anh Duong said that the exhibition is part of activities to promote cooperation between Hanoi and Red River Delta localities, including Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Hai Duong, Thai Nguyen, Thanh Hoa, Ninh Binh and Lao Cai.



Covering an area of more than 2,000 sq.m, the exhibition shows the achievements, potential, and investment environment of Hanoi and other provinces and cities in the region.

In addition, their key products, including specialties, products under the One Commune One Product programme, and handicrafts together with tourism information are introduced.



The exhibition will run until the end of August 27./.