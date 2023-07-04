HCM City to build seven new logistic centres (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City will build seven new logistic centres from now to 2025, the municipal People’s Committee said on July 3.

They include the Hi-Tech Park in Thu Duc ciy, Cat Lai, Long Binh, Linh Trung, Cu Chi, Hiep Phuoc, and Tan Kien. Besides, the city will also call for investment to four out of the seven logistics centres.

Municipal authorities will invest in upgrading and perfecting interregional transportation linkage, including roadway, waterway, airway and railway to integrate to a project on transportation infrastructure development in the locality during 2023-2030.

In addition, they will develop a centralised data storage to digitise transportation activities to better facilitate the State agencies and enterprise to search for information and optimise logistics network in Ho Chi Minh city and adjoining cities.

Besides, the city is planning to establish a centre to provide hi-tech logistic solutions to bridge logistics businesses and logistic solution providers, provide training courses to improve human resources in the field for local small and medium sized businesses, among others./.