Culture - Sports Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival opens The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival, known as HOZO, opened on December 22 at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture, cuisine promoted in Argentina The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina on December 22 organised an event to promote Vietnamese culture and cuisine, wrapping up a series of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Argentina.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese men’s football team maintain Southeast Asia’s top position The Vietnamese men’s national football team wrapped up the year 2023 with the first place in Southeast Asia, 15th in Asia and 94th in the world in FIFA's latest rankings.